29 Apr 2022

Final preparations for Kildare woodland's Bluebells and Buskers

In aid of in aid of Rathangan community centre and victims of the Ukraine crisis

Fundraiser announced in aid of Kildare-based community centre and victims of the Ukraine crisis

The event began in 2013 as a tribute to the memory of the late Jimmy O' Loughlin. Pic Supplied.

29 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Final preparations are being made for this weekend's Bluebells and Buskers in Rathangan.

This Sunday's proceeds will go towards both the maintenance of a Kildare-based community centre, as well as towards victims of the Ukraine crisis.

The event began in 2013 as a tribute to the memory of the late Jimmy O' Loughlin, and is one that is suited perfectly for nature and music lovers, walkers, children and families. 

Brian O’Loughlin, main organiser of the event, said: "We are looking forward to another super event this year and we have a great line up of 20 different events including music and story-telling for children. 

"Over the years we have raised more than €50,000 for the RYARC Centre and we hope to do even better this year... more importantly though its an opportunity for people and families to gather in our lovely woods and enjoy nature and culture."

Kildare-based Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin added: "After a gap of two years because of Covid, we are looking forward to gathering together once again to celebrate our wonderful Killinthomas woods and Buskers, and also to remember those who are no longer with us, in particular John and Mairead Fullam, with whom we always shared this special day.

"A huge thank you to the Scouts for their help with our giant BBQ, local sporting volunteers for their help with parking and marshalling, the Kildare Civil Defence and of course our wonderful musicians and entertainers."

