30 Apr 2022

Teen was 'an eejit' to have stolen €500 Waterford Crystal centerpiece from Kildare store, court hears

Courts

Teen was 'an eejit' to have stolen €500 Waterford Crystal centerpiece from Kildare store, court hears

File photo

30 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

A juvenile admitted to Naas District Court on Thursday, April 21, that he stole a Waterford Crystal centrepiece from a store in the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge in 2020.

The defendant also admitted to stealing a number items, including a number of alcoholic beverages, from the Spar store in Prosperous, at another date in 2020.

The teenager told Judge John O’ Leary that “he was an eejit” to have stolen the centrepiece, after being instructed to do so by his cousins.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob told the judge that the piece was worth over €500, and that on both occasions, the properties had not been recovered.

It was heard that the juvenile is currently under the supervision of a probation officer, and has 16 previous convictions, 11 of which are for theft offences.

His barrister, Sarah Connolly, said to the judge that he is no longer in contact with the cousins who told him to steal the centrepiece.

She added that he has also returned to school, and aims to work over the summer.

CONDITIONS

The judge agreed to grant a probation bond for the youth under three conditions.

He said that he must remain under supervision with his probation officer for a further year, that he must abstain from alcohol, and that he must pay a €50 contribution to the St Vincent de Paul charity.

Judge O’ Leary gave the State liberty to re-enter the case at a later date.

