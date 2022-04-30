Ireland Live brings you all the latest news and events from across Ireland as it happens! Have you got a story for us? Send your photos, videos or stories to news@ireland-live.ie. We'd love to hear from you!
PICTURES: Out and about enjoying Family Day at Punchestown 2022
Reporter:
Justin Kelly
30 Apr 2022 9:33 PM
We have been out and about enjoying all the fun of the fair on Family Day (Saturday) on Day 5 of Punchestown 2022. Use the arrows above or next icon below to see the full gallery of images from Aisling Conway and Michael Chester.