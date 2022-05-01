Teen jailed for stealing handbag from Kildare shop worker

A juvenile who worked with two other older youths to distract a woman in order to steal from her was given a three month sentence.
The teenager, who appeared via video link in Naas Courthouse on Wednesday, April 21, pleaded guilty to stealing a handbag from a shop worker in Athy in 2019. It was heard that the properties inside the bag were not recovered.
Judge John O’ Leary imposed a three month sentence on the teenager, to be served alongside his current twelve month sentence for theft and burglary.
