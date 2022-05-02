Well known Kildare jeweller is to retire

Hugh Statham
Hugh Statham, proprietor of the eponymous goldsmith and jewellery business in Naas is to retire.
Mr Statham announced this in a social media post.
"After more than 40 wonderful years in the jewellery trade, I feel the time is right for me to retire. I would like to thank all of my supportive and hard-working colleagues Gabriella, Nicola, Button, Martin, Chantal and Charlie, who I could not have done this without," he said.
The premises at South Main Street, Naas
Mr Statham added: "I would like to thank all our amazing clients for their custom and support throughout the years. It is my hope that another jeweller will take over where I left off, and bring the business to the next level."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.