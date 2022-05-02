PHOTOS: Car fire on Kildare/Wicklow border

The fire at the scene in Baltinglass / Photo: Wicklow Fire Service
A car fire in Baltinglass was extinguised by Wicklow Fire Service crews.
The blaze was put out in time to prevent it spreading to another vehicle or the adjacent house.
Car fires present many hidden dangers for firefighters.
Water can cause small explosions due to chemical reactions.
Intense heat is generated due to the burning of magnesium in the engine blocks.
Magnesium reacts violently with water and can explode.
Gas-based hinges in bonnets and boots can also explode cause them to shoot off.
