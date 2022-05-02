Search

02 May 2022

Bank warns Kildare public about scam asking customers to give debit cards to taxis

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

02 May 2022 8:33 PM

Fraudsters are tricking people into sending them their bank cards in taxis, according to AIB.

In an email to customers, the bank said fraudsters are calling customers and impersonating bank staff.

The email tells the customers that their card details are “already in the hands of criminals” and ask them to send their card back to the bank via taxi.

Taxi drivers who know nothing about the scam then pick up the cards and deliver them straight into the criminal’s hands – giving the culprits full access to the customer’s accounts.

The bank said: “While we may call you if we see suspicious activity on your card, we will never ask you for your card back.

“We will never send a taxi to collect the card. We will never ask you to click on a link.”

The bank is advising any customer that gets a call that sounds strange to just hang up.

Cutomers are reminded they can always call the bank themselves to freeze or cancel a card online.

Gardaí also warned the public about the sophisticated smishing scam last month.

