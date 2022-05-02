Search

03 May 2022

Kurt Cobain guitar to go on display at Newbridge Silverware in Kildare

Kurt Cobain guitar to go on display at Newbridge Silverware in Kildare

Kurt Cobain and the guitar

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

03 May 2022 12:33 AM

A guitar belonging to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain will be on display at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware, Newbridge from this Thursday until Saturday. 

Newbridge Silverware will proudly display Kurt Cobain’s 1969 Fender Mustang, competition Lake Placid blue finish electric guitar.

The left-handed guitar was used by the Nirvana frontman in the band’s seminal and cultural defining 1991 music video, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. 

Cobain and the music of Nirvana are regarded as being the fire starter to the alternative rock revolution and generations later is still igniting the alternative rock world. Cobain’s painting of Michael Jackson and his own ‘Nevermind Australian Tour 1992’ laminated personal back stage pass will also be on display.

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, Martin Nolan of Julien’s Auctions said, “Kurt Cobain was a hugely influential figure not just in music, but in popular culture too. Kurt Cobain’s acoustic guitar sold for a record breaking US$ 6 million in 2020 and that guitar currently holds the record for the most expensive guitar ever sold. This electric Fender Mustang guitar from ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was Kurt’s favourite guitar and is much more iconic and an extremely important piece. It was also used in the ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ music video and also while recording the albums ‘Nevermind’ and ‘In Utero’.  This guitar has been on display at the MoPop Museum in Seattle since 2010. In my opinion this guitar could beat the current world record for a guitar sold at auction and could sell for in excess of US $10 million

The guitar and other Kurt Cobain and Nirvana items will go for auction by Julien’s Auctions in a celebrity studded auction at the Hard Rock Café in New York from the 20th – 22nd of May 2022.  For more information on Newbridge Silverware see  www.newbridgesilverware.com or call + 353 (0)  45 431301.

For more information on the auction please see www.juliensauctions.com or see www.julienslive.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media