Pizza giant plans to expand base in Kildare

Domino's Pizza
Domino's Pizza through its parent company DP Pizza Limited is seeking to expand its operations in Naas.
The company wants to build a single storey extension to the rear of the existing plant at Willow Drive in Naas Enterprise Park.
There are alterations to works that were previously granted planning permission in 2020.
In early 2021, Kildare Co Council granted permission to DP Pizza for the amalgamation of two industrial units at Willow Drive.
The 814 square metre development would create a single, operational, production facility.
Also planned was warehouse storage and ancillary office space as well as a security hut, cycle parking and smoking shelters.
The designs also included an ESB substation building.
The estimated construction value of the project was over €750,000, according to Construction Information Services database.
