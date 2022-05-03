Search

03 May 2022

Kildare drive off theft man with 117 previous convictions has an 'active threat on his life'

Kildare drive off theft man with 117 previous convictions has an 'active threat on his life'

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

03 May 2022 2:33 PM

A man prosecuted over a theft at Naas District Court has an active threat on his life.

The court also heard on April 13 that the man was served with a Garda Information Message - a hand delivered written warning issued by gardaí to let people know of a threat to their life.

Kevin McCarthy, 28, whose address was given as 14 Market Square, Newcastle, Dublin was being prosecuted for stealing €60 worth of fuel from the southbound Circle K  premises at Kill in a so-called drive off incident, on May 5, 2021. 

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant was subsequently identified on CCTV.

The court heard that the man has 117 previous convictions , including four under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant is in the throes of addiction with alcohol and tablets.

The court also heard he is serving a 20 months sentence and his earliest release date is March 28 next.

Referring to the  threat, Ms Murphy also said that the defendant’s mother had to leave Tallaght and his brother was also targeted.

She added he has a six year old child, who he did not get to see for a long time and he is now drug free.

Ms Murphy added that he will live with his mother eventually and “start afresh”.

She conceded that the defendant has a “colossal history” but his guilty plea was always forthcoming.

Judge John O’Leary imposed a fine of €200 and banned the defendant from driving for 18 months.

