03 May 2022

Green light for extension to Allenwood school in Kildare

classroom

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

03 May 2022 9:33 PM

The Department of Education has approved an extension and additional accommodation for Allenwood primary school.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister of State and Kildare South  TD Martin Heydon said the approval is for three mainstream classrooms with ensuites as well as two rooms for special education classes.

The developmnet will include staff rooms, an activities space, toilets and storage.

The TD said: “The works which will also reconfigure smaller classrooms in the front and back buildings of the school to create two larger mainstream classrooms, is much needed in the Allenwood area due to an increase in population in the area and the resultant growing demand for school places at the school. 

"The addition of two bases for pupils with special education needs is also a boost for families in the area who have been trying to secure places for their children with additional needs."  

Mr Heydon said he and his Fine Gael party colleague Cllr Brendan Wyse have been working closely with school management to secure the extension which will allow local children to continue to attend their local school in Allenwood.

He added: “We now need to ensure that the building project is commenced and completed as soon as possible.  Both myself and Cllr Wyse remain committed to the project and will continue to work with principle Ciaran O’Toole and the Board of Management to see it to completion."

