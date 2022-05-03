More litter bins needed in Naas, Kildare

A litter bin located at the lakes area in Naas
There has been a call for more litter bins to be provided in Naas.
Local councillor Anne Breen has asked that Kildare County Council be asked to consider providing more bins.
Cllr Breen says extra waste bins are needed at Fairgreen "to facilitate visiting amusements etc at this location."
The issue will be raised at a forthcoming Naas Municipal District meeting.
