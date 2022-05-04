Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, May 4

The death has occurred of Maeve O'Brien (née Clancy)

Carn, Loughnavalley, Mullingar, Westmeath / Newbridge, Kildare



Maeve O’Brien (née Clancy) - Carn, Loughnavalley, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Newbridge, Co Kildare – May 1, 2022 (peacefully) with her family by her side and in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care team at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Dearly loved wife of Fintan and devoted mother of Faolán, Realtín and Sequana. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband and family, her parents Maureen and Brendan, mother-in-law Celine, brothers Declan and Gerard, Faolán’s partner Sinead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and good friends. Remembering Maeve’s late dear sister Karen and her father-in-law Terry.

MAY MAEVE’S GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o’c in The Church of the Assumption Loughnavalley followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Those attending the funeral are respectfully requested to observe social distancing and wear a mask.

No flowers please; donations in lieu, would be greatly appreciated, to the Lorna Byrne Children’s Foundation at www.foundation.lornabyrne.com.

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please use the Condolences section below or leave a personal message on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie.

The death has occurred of Daniel O'Neill

5 Naas Road, Kilcullen, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Daniel, 10 years old passed away peacefully in the company of his loving family. Deeply missed by his heartbroken Mam Susan and Dad Alan, his loving sisters Ali and Jade and brother Evan. Daniel will be sadly missed by his grandparents Catherine, Ann and Julian, uncles, aunties, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Daniel Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4 o'clock and Thursday from 4 o'clock with recital of the Rosary at 8.30 on Thursday evening. Removal on Friday morning at 9 o'clock to arrive to The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10 o'clock Requiem Mass which can be viewed on (link to follow). Interment to follow in Saint Corban's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Lauralynn Foundation. Donation box will be at the back of church.

House strictly private on Friday morning please.

The family of Daniel would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sad, sensitive and difficult time. Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online condolence facilities below.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tosh) Browne

Leixlip, Kildare



Browne (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) May 3rd., 2022 (suddenly), Thomas Francis (Tosh), beloved son of Esther and Tom and dear brother of Shirley, Bernadette and Audrey; sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law David, Audrey’s partner Colin, nieces Angel and Summer, nephews Cian, Daniel and Rhys, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, friends and Reggie, his dog.

May he rest in peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Frank Glynn

Maynooth Rd., Prosperous, Kildare / Lisduggan, Waterford / Summerhill, Meath



Glynn, Frank, Maynooth Rd., Prosperous, Co. Kildare and late of Lisduggan, Waterford and serving member of An Garda Síochana, April 30th 2022, peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, beloved son of the late Betty and brother of the late Edward, deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, daughter Megan, son Christopher, father Christy, mother-in-law Lena, brother Christopher, sisters Catherine, Anne, Christine and Marian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 12 noon funeral mass, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society via the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate

Frank's funeral mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 12 noon by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam

The committal service can be viewed live at 2.30pm by clicking on the following link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

The death has occurred of Brian Kavanagh

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare



Kavanagh, Brian (retired Comdt), (Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, and formerly Newbridge, Co. Kildare and Boher, Co. Westmeath) - 30th April, 2022, peacefully at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Mary. Sadly missed by his family, son Tom, daughters Philomena, Anne-Marie and Helen, daughter-in-law Ayumi and son-in-law Philip, sisters Caitlín, Máire and Peig, brothers Paddy and Michael, sisters-in-law Maura, Nellie, Monique and Mary, nieces and nephews, stepsons Andrew and Simon, stepdaughter Leontia, stepdaughter-in-law Barbara, Simon's partner Nelly, stepson-in-law Brian, grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-granddaughter Róisín. Brian is predeceased by his brothers Seán and Éamonn.

There is no funeral at this time, as Brian's wish was for his body to be donated to UCD for medical research.

The death has occurred of WALSH Michael

Blackhall, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Kildare



WALSH Michael (Blackhall, Calverstown, Kilcullen) 2nd May 2022 (peacefully) in Naas Hospital with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his wife Cindy, sons and daughters Brian, Karen, Rachel, Aidan and Megan, sons-in-law Damien and Jap, grandchildren, brother Pascal, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later