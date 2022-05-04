PICTURES: Connections Kildare Youth Theatre Festival at the Riverbank Arts Centre

Samantha Varwijk, Tessa Hoque, Emily Maughan, Abbie Slacke and Lucy Byrne
The Connections Kildare youth theatre festival took place recently at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge.
Hosted by Newbridge’s Crooked House Theatre Company, the two-day event saw performances from Ardclough Youth Theatre, Kildare Youth Theatre and Straffan Drama Club.
Ardclough Youth Theatre performed The Ramayana Reset; Kildare Youth Theatre staged Like There’s No Tomorrow and Straffan Drama Club took to the stage with Remote.
The Straffan group said that its teenage members, aged 12-16, have become empowered by working on this play as it raises awareness of many themes from climate change and social media to mental health and positive choices.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.