Local musical and dramatic society in Kildare presents charity cheque to Red Cross

Lifetime Honorary Society member, Niall McDonald, Society Treasurer, Declan O' Donovan and Adrian Heffernan of the Irish Red Cross, North Kildare branch.
Following their recent staging of the play The Beauty Queen of Leenane at the Moat theatre, Kill Musical and Dramatic Society met with representatives from the Irish Red Cross, North Kildare Branch to present them with a cheque towards the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
The interval raffle held each night of the play, from which a donation towards the appeal was to be made, ended up raising over two thousand euro and it was decided that the entire proceeds of the raffle would be donated to this important and worthwhile cause.
Picture courtesy of Tony Victory
