Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, May 5

The death has occurred of Robert Langan

Cashel Road, Crumlin, Dublin / Kildare



Langan Robert (Bob), 2nd May 2022, (late of Cashel Road, Crumlin and formerly of Dunfirth, Johnsbridge, Co. Kildare) suddenly at his home; devoted husband of the late Alice and beloved dad of Robert and Vanessa and predeceased by his loving brothers Dick, Davy and sister Peg. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law Sandra, son-in-law Aidan, grandchildren Conor, Cian, Niamh and Aoife-Rose, brothers Christy and Joe, sisters Maureen and Ena, nieces, nephews, cousins especially Pat, Maureen, Cillian, Grainne and Déarbhla, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends especially Crumlin GAA.

May Bob rest in peace



The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Connor

Carlow Road, Ballylinan, Laois / Athy, Kildare



In her 99th year. Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Thomas ,her daughter Betty, son-in-law Tommy , grandchildren Thomas and Marie and her great-granddaughter Natalie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tom, Paddy and Martin, daughter Agnes, brothers Tom and Joe, sisters Peggy and Breda, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eircode R14 TX26) on Thursday evening (5th May) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal from Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan (via Carlow Road, Ballylinan), for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

House private, please.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Michael Walsh

Blackhall, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Kildare, R56 N963



WALSH Michael (Blackhall, Calverstown, Kilcullen, R56N963) 2nd May 2022 (peacefully) in Naas Hospital with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his wife Cindy, sons and daughters Brian, Karen, Rachel, Aidan and Megan, sons-in-law Damien and Jap, grandchildren, brother Pascal, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Friday (May 13th) from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Saturday (May 14th) to arrive at St. Mary's & St. Laurence's Church, Crookstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/crookstown-webcam/. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin which will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tosh) Browne

Leixlip, Kildare



Browne (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) May 3rd., 2022 (suddenly), Thomas Francis (Tosh), beloved son of Esther and Tom and dear brother of Shirley, Bernadette and Audrey; sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law David, Audrey’s partner Colin, nieces Angel and Summer, nephews Cian, Daniel and Rhys, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, friends and Reggie, his dog.

May he rest in peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Frank Glynn

Maynooth Rd., Prosperous, Kildare / Lisduggan, Waterford / Summerhill, Meath



Glynn, Frank, Maynooth Rd., Prosperous, Co. Kildare and late of Lisduggan, Waterford and serving member of An Garda Síochana, April 30th 2022, peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, beloved son of the late Betty and brother of the late Edward, deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, daughter Megan, son Christopher, father Christy, mother-in-law Lena, brother Christopher, sisters Catherine, Anne, Christine and Marian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 12 noon funeral mass, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society via the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate

Frank's funeral mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 12 noon by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam

The committal service can be viewed live at 2.30pm by clicking on the following link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/