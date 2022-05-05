IRELAND WEATHER: Looking unsettled for the weekend ahead with heavy rain and high temperatures expected

Largely settled conditions with high pressure dominating. Milder than average for the time of year with temperatures in the mid to high-teens generally. Becoming more unsettled next week.

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with showery rain in the west, and just patches of drizzle elsewhere. The showery rain will spread eastwards across the country today, but totals will be quite small.

Sunny intervals will develop too as the day goes on. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in mostly light to moderate southwest winds, increasing fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Tonight will be largely dry at first with some mist and hill fog developing, but a band of persistent rain will push down from the northwest overnight.

Parts of the south and east will stay dry until morning. Continuing mild and humid overnight with temperatures not falling below 8 to 11 degrees. Light to moderate southwesterly winds, fresh in the west and northwest.

Friday

A wet start Friday morning with rain spreading eastwards. The rain will be heavy in places with some thundery downpours possible.

Sunny spells and well scattered showers will follow into the northwest from around noon, with the rain gradually clearing the southeast later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds, veering northwesterly later as rain clears.

Mostly dry with long clear spells and just the odd stray shower on Friday night. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees generally. Becoming quite foggy overnight in light breezes or calm conditions.

Saturday

Mist and fog will clear from most areas in the morning though light variable breezes will allow some coastal fog to persist through the day. A largely dry day but becoming cloudy from the west through the morning with a few patches of light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Predominately dry overnight with just a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Towards morning, a band of rain will move into parts of Connacht. Mild with temperatures falling to between 8 and 11 degrees. Light southerly breezes will allow some mist and fog to develop.

Sunday

A good deal of cloud at first with outbreaks of rain tracking eastwards across the country, becoming patchier as it does so. Sunny spells will follow through the morning and afternoon as good dry intervals develop. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Continuing largely dry and mild overnight with a few patches of drizzle. Some mist and fog will develop again in mostly light breezes