11 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
Some 11 patients are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
However there are no patients awaiting treatment on a trolley at Tullamore Hospital while two were admitted to Portlaoise Hospital without a bed being immediately available.
The most overcrowded facility in Ireland today is Limerick University Hospital where 93 people are on trolleys.
