Kildare Gardaí investigating after two burglaries reported

Two burglaries took place in the Maynooth area last week.
Items were taken from a shed at a home in the Parson's Hall area off the Newtown Road on Friday, May 29.
A break-in also took place in the Greenfield area near the Straffan Road.
A number of rooms were ransacked in that incident.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Maynooth Garda Station.
