Kildare Gardaí investigating three break-ins in Athy in 24 hours

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí in Athy are investigating three burglaries in the Athy area between May 1 and May 2.
At 2.45am on May 1, a home was broken into in Rathstewart Crescent area.
About 15 minutes later, a home in Woodland Grove area was targeted.
The next day at 12.45am, a home was broken into on Shanrath Road near Athy Rugby Club.
Anybody with any information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station.
