Gardaí investigating after Kildare farmhouse broken into

A farmhouse was broken into in the Kilcullen area on Saturday last.
The incident took place in Gormanstown at 7.20pm.
A rear door was forced and a window pane was smashed.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Kilcullen Garda Station.
