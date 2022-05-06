Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, May 6

he death has occurred of Thomas (Tosh) Browne

Leixlip, Kildare



Browne (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) May 3rd., 2022 (suddenly), Thomas Francis (Tosh), beloved son of Esther and Tom and dear brother of Shirley, Bernadette and Audrey; sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law David, Audrey’s partner Colin, nieces Angel and Summer, nephews Cian, Daniel and Rhys, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, friends and Reggie, his dog.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Sunday evening between 4pm and 6pm.

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in the Confey cemetery.

Thomas’ funeral Mass may be viewed (live only) by following this LINK.

Messages may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Peter Byrne

Coolane, Castledermot, Kildare



Predeceased by his parents Peter and Ellen, brother Dick and sister Peggy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, son Philip and his wife Angela, daughter Paula and her partner Leon, grandchildren Eliana, Colin, Kal-EL and Mon-EL, sisters Molly, Eileen, Lil, Josie, Phyllis, brother Mick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends and long life friends John & Betty O'Neill.

MAY PETER REST IN PEACE.

Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Rd, Castledermot on Saturday at 2pm concluding with Rosary at 6pm and Reposing on Sunday from 12 noon until Removal at 6:40pm walking from the Square to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am.Followed by Burial in Levitstown Cemetery via his residence.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on

https://www.churchservices.tv/Castledermot

The death has occurred of Laurence Philip Connell

Duneany, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Michael (Mick) and Margaret (Greta). Sadly missed by his loving wife Emma, daughters Jen, Grace and Pam, son Sam, sons in law Shane and Konrad, brothers Joe and Michael, sister Agnes, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Laurence Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys funeral home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 4pm to 7pm on Friday. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Saturday to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for cremation service at 4pm. The service can be viewed at at the following link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family home will be private at this time. Family flowers only, please. If desired, donations to the Irish Cancer Society.https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate





The death has occurred of John Duggan

Fairyhill, Portumna, Galway / Curragh, Kildare



John (formerly of Clonwyn House, Portumna and originally of Claregalway) passed away peacefully in the care of Portumna Retirement Village, Wednesday May 4th, surrounded by his family. Deeply missed by his loving wife Nora, daughter Marian, sons Joe, Ted, Liam, Seán and Seamus, grandchildren , son in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Dignity Funeral Home, Portumna, on Friday May 6th from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Brigid's Church, Portumna. Funeral Mass for John will be celebrated on Saturday 7th May at 11am. Burial will take place immediately after in St Michael’s Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed for those who would like to attend on the following link

JOHN'S FUNERAL

Please respect the current Public Health Covid requirements throughout your attendance at John's funeral. Sympathisers are invited if they wish to leave their condolences on John's condolence page below.

Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West on the link provided below

