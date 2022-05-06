Newbridge Gospel Choir to celebrate 10th anniversary with special charity concert

Newbridge Gospel Choir singing at Newbridge Parish Race Day at the Curragh with Fr Ruairi and Bishop Denis Nulty
Newbridge Gospel Choir is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and to mark this milestone, it is holding a major concert on Saturday, May 14 at 8pm in Open Arms Church, Newbridge.
"The concert will be in aid of two causes that are very close to our hearts - Relay for Life Kildare's Team Songbirdies and Barretstown's Team Ben for Barretstown. Our goal is to raise €10,000 on our 10th anniversary and we would love to see as many people as possible there on the night to celebrate with us," said Lisa Nagle, music director of Newbridge Gospel Choir.
"What started as a small group of 20 people rehearsing in the Holy Family Convent in Newbridge has now grown into a massive choir of 100 members that very proudly represents Newbridge Parish all over the county and country. It will be an evening of absolute joy and fun to celebrate 10 years of gospel music. We will be singing lots of our old favourites as well as plenty of new songs too."
For tickets contact Newbridge Gospel Choir on Facebook/Instagram OR email: newbridgegospelchoir@hotmail.com
