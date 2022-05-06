Search

06 May 2022

Newbridge Gospel Choir to celebrate 10th anniversary with special charity concert

May 14

Newbridge Gospel Choir to celebrate 10th anniversary with special charity concert

Newbridge Gospel Choir singing at Newbridge Parish Race Day at the Curragh with Fr Ruairi and Bishop Denis Nulty

Reporter:

Reporter

06 May 2022 1:33 PM

Newbridge Gospel Choir is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and to mark this milestone, it is holding a major concert on Saturday, May 14 at 8pm in Open Arms Church, Newbridge. 

"The concert will be in aid of two causes that are very close to our hearts - Relay for Life Kildare's Team Songbirdies and Barretstown's Team Ben for Barretstown. Our goal is to raise €10,000 on our 10th anniversary and we would love to see as many people as possible there on the night to celebrate with us," said Lisa Nagle, music director of Newbridge Gospel Choir.

"What started as a small group of 20 people rehearsing in the Holy Family Convent in Newbridge has now grown into a massive choir of 100 members that very proudly represents Newbridge Parish all over the county and country. It will be an evening of absolute joy and fun to celebrate 10 years of gospel music.  We will be singing lots of our old favourites as well as plenty of new songs too." 
For tickets contact Newbridge Gospel Choir on Facebook/Instagram OR email: newbridgegospelchoir@hotmail.com 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media