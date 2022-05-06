Young Kildare man named top apprentice by Dublin university

Jerzy Wisnicki from Kilcock, Kildare has been named ‘Best Logistics Apprentice 2021’ by the Technological University Dublin City.

Wisnicki, who works at the Musgrave Distribution Centre in Kilcock, has been participating in ‘Earn as you Learn’ Logistics Associate Apprenticeship (LAA), at the Technological University Dublin City Campus.

The Logistics Associate Apprenticeship programme offers career and education options for school leavers and mature students who prefer paid, on-the-job training while studying for a qualification over a full-time college course. It is also aimed at existing employees who wish to advance in their careers.

Commenting on the awards win on behalf of Musgrave David Keane, Depot Manager at the Kilcock Distribution Centre said: “At Musgrave, we are firmly committed to a culture of lifelong learning and offering our team members the opportunity to grow and upskill throughout their careers with the company. Jerzy being named Best Logistics Apprentice is a great achievement. We are incredibly proud of him for all the hard work he has put in to get to this point. Jerzy is a valuable member of the team and has shown great drive and determination during his time with Musgrave. We are delighted to see his hard work being recognised with this award.”

Speaking after receiving the accolade, Jerzy Wisnicki, Musgrave Kilcock, said: “I am delighted and humbled to have been named Best Logistics Apprentice. It has been a deeply rewarding experience and it’s great to have my hard work recognised by my peers. It is also a great testament to the essential support and encouragement given to me by everyone at Musgrave who have empowered me throughout the process. I’m incredibly grateful to Musgrave and I’m looking forward to putting my learnings into practice with the team at Kilcock.”

Two other Musgrave employees also completed the course, Ray Galvin and Pawel Wajdzik.

The LAA is a two-year programme providing the academic education and practical on-the-job training across the logistics industries. Apprentices enter a contract of 2 years duration, where they will work on a full-time basis with an employer while being paid a salary and spend one day a week with TU Dublin or MTU in Cork for their academic studies. Successful completion of this programme will lead to a QQI Level 6 Award on the NFQ - Higher Certificate in Logistics.

From that point, there are many routes of progression into Level 7 and even Level 8-degree courses which is one of many key strengths of this programme.