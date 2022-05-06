Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are six patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, making it one of the least overcrowded facilities in the eastern region.
At Portlaoise Hospital, there are three patients on trolleys and at Tullamore Hospital two patients are without a bed, having been admittted through the accident and emergency department.
