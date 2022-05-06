Community garden call for Naas, Kildare

Canal Harbour, Naas
A local councillor is asking about plans to develop a community garden in Naas.
Cllr Colm Kenny will seek information about any proposal to develop a community garden in the northwest quadrant at the Canal Harbour.
Cllr Kenny says there an increased need to produce homegrown food and vegetables "due, for example, to the Ukrainian war."
