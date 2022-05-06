Eight apartments get green light in Newbridge in Kildare

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for eight apartments in Newbridge.
A single storey dwelling and outbuilding will be demolished to make way for the properties on the Athgarvan Road.
Being constructed will be four two-bedroomed apartments and four one-bedroomed apartments in two two-storey blocks.
Also in the plans is a new access roadway, footpaths, car parking and landscaping.
Refuse storage areas and bicycle shelters are also proposed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.