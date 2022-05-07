Kildare Property Watch: Development site for sale in Kilcock for €2.7 million

A substantial site with full planning permission for 64 units is on the market with Coonan Property in the middle of Kilcock.

The lot rests on Church Street and was the home of the former Corscadden’s Hotel. There is a planning permission granted for 67 units, of which 64 are to be dwellings. The remaining three are being held for commercial units, one to be a café. This site has double road frontage along Church Street and The Royal Canal.

Kilcock sits just off the M4, giving fantastic connections to the rest of the country by road. There are a number of Bus Eireann and private bus routes to Dublin and many other towns, leaving it a very commutable location.

Church Street has immediate access to all the amenities of the town, including shops, cafés, pubs, restaurants, medical, and sports and leisure facilities which surround this well-placed piece of land.

It is also only a short walk to the railway station which provides frequent and reliable services between Kilcock and Dublin’s Connolly Station via the nearby town of Maynooth.

Guide price

The Church Street site is being sold by private treaty and has a guide price of €2,700,000.

Selling agent Will Coonan said the site “will attract strong interest from the market given that there is a planning permission in place and the proven sales and rental demand in this growing town”.

For further information, please contact Coonan Property at 01 6286128 or email info@coonan.com.