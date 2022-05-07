Search

07 May 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Newbridge bungalow bliss for €350,000

Great Connell: Solid property with garden and separate garage within walking distance of town centre

The property on the market at Great Connell, Newbridge

Reporter:

Reporter

07 May 2022 1:33 PM

A detached three-bedroom bungalow, which is situated on 0.3 acre at Great Connell in Newbridge, is on the market with an asking price of €350,000.

The property is approached by a tarmacadam drive which proceeds to the rear of the house, and there are lawns to the side and back of the home. There is also a separate garage and fuel store.

The house contains c 900sq ft (c 83sq m) of accommodation with the benefit of PVC double glazed windows, oil fired central heating and PVC fascia/soffits. Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/living room, three bedrooms and shower room.

The sitting room has a stone fireplace and built-in presses; the kitchen features a Tirolia solid fuel cooker and oak presses, and the three bedrooms have built-in double wardrobes.

Great Connell is approximately one mile from Newbridge town centre, just off the Dublin Road.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, on 045 433550, who is guiding €350,000.

