Kildare Gardaí stop driver in Caragh who tests positive for cocaine

FILE PHOTO
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint at Caragh village near Mondello when they stopped this driver.
They tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis and were subsequently arrested.
Court proceedings are to follow in coming weeks.
Meanwhile, also in Caragh, Naas Roads Policing impounded this car on the R409.
The vehicle had not been taxed for 2,318 days.
Court proceedings have also commenced in this case.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.