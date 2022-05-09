Call for public signs to warn about potentially serious disease at beauty sites across Kildare

A tick bite / Photo by HSE
Kildare County Council has been requested to hold a public awareness campaign around the insects that cause Lyme disease.
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection you get from the bite of an infected tick.
At first, Lyme disease usually causes symptoms such as a rash, fever, headache, and fatigue.
But if it is not treated early, the infection can spread to your joints, heart, and nervous system. Prompt treatment can help you recover quickly.
Cllr Noel Connolly has for public signs warning of the risk of Lyme's Disease.
Councillor Connolly called on the local authority to liaise with Coillte, the OPW and other relevant bodies on the issue.
The politician wants the signs in scenic areas, public bogs, woodlands and other suitable areas in this Municipal
District.
The issue will be raised at the May meeting of the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting next week.
