Closing date for Kildare scheme to improve shopfronts has been extended until early July

Kildare County Council has extended the closing date for the 2022 Shopfront Improvement Scheme until Friday, July 8.

The scheme, which supported over 60 businesses in Kildare last year, is aimed at increasing visibility for businesses and enhancing the streetscapes of towns and villages around the county.

The scheme provides for up to 50% of the cost of shop front refurbishment, depending on the work proposed, with a maximum allowable contribution of €5,000 per applicant. The scheme also incentivises applicants to incorporate accessibility and age friendly improvements to their shopfront with up to 75% of eligible costs covered under this measure.

Speaking about the scheme and other LEO supports, Head of Enterprise at Kildare LEO, Jacqui McNabb said:

“We have seen considerable interest for this scheme from right around the county. In order to facilitate as many applicants as we can, we have extended the application process until Friday 8th of July. I would encourage any business who is interested in this scheme to contact us as soon as possible and we will support them in the application process.”

“We have also recently opened the Retail Window Merchandising Grant scheme which supports businesses to enhance their window displays. We continue to offer supports to retail businesses in the county through our Trading Online voucher valued at up to €2,500 and our Green for Micro Programme which supports businesses to green their business and lower costs.”

Full details on all supports and the application form for the Shop Front Improvement Scheme can be found on the LEO website at www.localenterprise.ie/kildare