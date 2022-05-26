Leixlip United prepare for Kildare mini leagues event

Leixlip United are preparing to host their annual mini leagues over the upcoming June Bank Holiday weekend. The club excitement is at fever pitch as this year’s event promises to be the biggest Mini Leagues the club has ever hosted as up to 450 children between the ages of five to 12 years old will take to the field to play approximately 140 matches over three days.

A huge group of volunteers, young and old, is lending a hand to pull the whole event together. From stewards and referees to team managers and helpers in our shop and food stalls, it will be all hands on deck!

Leixlip have announced they are setting up a Media Hub this year in their clubhouse and some of their teenage members have volunteered to help us share the action on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Leixlip United want to extend thanks to their local business for their generous support that makes these events possible. This year they are hugely grateful for the sponsorship from O’Regan Motors, Carton Retail Park, Spar - Glen Easton and Jones Engineering. A special thanks also goes to Lidl and Intel for their welcome donations.

So as the final touches of paint are being applied and the pitches are getting their last cut, Leixlip United is looking forward to opening its gates to the whole community from Friday June 3 to Sunday June 5 and we wish all the children taking part to have a great weekend of football.