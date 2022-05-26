Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, May 26

The death has occurred of Thomas McKenna

Formerly 10 Marina court, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully in Good hope Hospital Birmingham.Deeply regretted by Trish, John and Tomás, relatives and friends. Brother of the late Nora P.Walsh. REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home,Athy on Friday evening (May 27th) between 6pm and 8pm.Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning in St Michaels Parish Church Athy. Burial afterwards in St Michael's new Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Vera Carroll (née Sheridan)

Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home, Suncroft, Kildare / Navan, Meath



Formerly of Bracken, Belinter, Navan, Co. Meath and Assumpta Villa's, Kildare Town. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ita and Emer, son James, sons-in-law John and Michael, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren Niamh, Roisin, Elysha, Keelan and James, brother Jim, sister Aileen, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Vera rest in peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 5pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft for Requiem Mass at 11-30am.

Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 1:45pm and can be viewed at following link : https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Seamus Field

Milltown, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, children Roisin, Anne, Trisha, Liam and Julie, sons-in-law Tom, Bernard, Niall and Darren, grandchildren, sister Sheila, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Seamus rest in peace.

Reposing at his family home from 10am on Friday morning with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Grainne SUGARS

Johnstown, Kildare / Dublin



After a long illness borne with great fortitude. Deeply loved and sadly missed by all of the family especially her brother John and sisters Judy and Philippa. Sincere thanks to all her friends, carers and the IWA.

"Gone Too Soon"

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas (W91 CD0K) on Thursday afternoon (26th) from 2pm to 5pm. Funeral service at 11am on Friday morning in St. Colmcille's Church, Rathmore, Co. Kildare (W91 K263).

House Private. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the IWA, https://www.iwa.ie/donate/

The death has occurred of Carmel Crehan (née Casey)

Beaufield Green, Maynooth, Kildare / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon



Crehan (née Casey), Carmel, Beaufield Green, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, May 22nd 2022, suddenly at home. Pre-deceased by her loving son Adrian. Sadly missed by her loving husband Chris, children Alan and Tara, grandchildren Natasha, Ryan and Liam, brother Tony, nephews, nieces, extended family and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

Carmel will be reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4pm - 7pm. Removal from her residence on Friday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial with her beloved Adrian in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

The Crehan family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown for the excellent care and support they gave to Carmel

