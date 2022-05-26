Ooops! Novice driver ends up in ditch but "no significant injuries"

The vehicle at the scene / Dublin Fire Brigade
Emergency services attended this single vehicle collision earlier this week.
Firefighters and paramedics from Swords Fire Station responded to the scene in north Co Dublin.
A car lost control and left the road, ending up in a steep ditch.
A rescue tender from Phibsborough Fire Station also attended.
A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "There were no significant injuries."
The spokesperson added: "Unfortunately, statistics from the Road Safety Authority tell us that there is an increase in road fatalities this year."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.