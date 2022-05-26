Kildare Gardaí probing break-in at Newbridge home

Newbridge Garda station
Kildare Gardaí are investigating a break-in in Newbridge last Saturday.
The incident happened in the Roseville area off Henry Road between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. I
It's understood that a number of mobile phones were taken.
Gardaí said no arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.
