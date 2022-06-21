ALERT: Road reconstruction works announced at junction in Kildare this week

Traffic Management will be in operation and delays are to be expected. File Pic
Road reconstruction works have been announced at a junction in Kildare this week.
Kildare County Council (KCC) said that there will be road reconstruction works at the junction of Osberstown Cottages and the Sallins Road (R407) commencing on Tuesday, June 21 to Friday, July 1.
Traffic Management will be in operation and delays are to be expected.
KCC added: "Your cooperation is greatly appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted."
