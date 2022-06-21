Local singer to support The Blizzards at Derby Festival gig in Kildare town

Kildare Derby Festival have just announced that Kildare town local singer TJ Sweeney who performs under the name Tee Jay will be the support act for the Blizzards this Saturday.

It’s a busy time for the 21-year-old singer songwriter. It was only recently announced that he will be the support act in Ryan McMullan’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

Music has always been a passion for Sweeney who has been writing and playing from a young age. Sweeney has big plans as he said, “one of the biggest goals of mine is to bring an open-air concert to the Round Towers pitch in Kildare Town, it’s never been done, it absolutely will not be easy, but with lots of sacrifice and hard work I think it’s possible!”

For the moment, Sweeney is delighted to get the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd before he heads away on tour.

Rockshore presents the Blizzards this Saturday June 25 from 7:30pm which is part of this year’s Kildare Derby Festival which takes place from June 18th until June 26th with over 15 free and ticketed events along with 3 race days at the Curragh

Racecourse.

For more information on this event and all the events happening during Kildare Derby Festival visit www.kildarederbyfestival.ie or search Kildare Derby Festival on Facebook.

About Kildare Derby Festival



Kildare Derby Festival is celebrating its 44th year from June 18th to 26th, 2022 in Kildare Town. The festival has gathered an extensive committee of business, cultural and community leaders to create a unique programme of events. Working closely

with Kildare County Council, the Curragh Racecourse and Into Kildare, stakeholders are planning the 44th anniversary festival to be a sensational week of events ensuring young and old will be entertained.