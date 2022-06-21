Search

22 Jun 2022

Local singer to support The Blizzards at Derby Festival gig in Kildare town

Local singer to support The Blizzards at Derby Festival gig in Kildare town

TJ Sweeney

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

21 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Kildare Derby Festival have just announced that Kildare town local singer TJ Sweeney who performs under the name Tee Jay will be the support act for the Blizzards this Saturday.

It’s a busy time for the 21-year-old singer songwriter. It was only recently announced that he will be the support act in Ryan McMullan’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

Music has always been a passion for Sweeney who has been writing and playing from a young age. Sweeney has big plans as he said, “one of the biggest goals of mine is to bring an open-air concert to the Round Towers pitch in Kildare Town, it’s never been done, it absolutely will not be easy, but with lots of sacrifice and hard work I think it’s possible!”

For the moment, Sweeney is delighted to get the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd before he heads away on tour.

Rockshore presents the Blizzards this Saturday June 25 from 7:30pm which is part of this year’s Kildare Derby Festival which takes place from June 18th until June 26th with over 15 free and ticketed events along with 3 race days at the Curragh
Racecourse.

For more information on this event and all the events happening during Kildare Derby Festival visit www.kildarederbyfestival.ie or search Kildare Derby Festival on Facebook.

About Kildare Derby Festival


Kildare Derby Festival is celebrating its 44th year from June 18th to 26th, 2022 in Kildare Town. The festival has gathered an extensive committee of business, cultural and community leaders to create a unique programme of events. Working closely
with Kildare County Council, the Curragh Racecourse and Into Kildare, stakeholders are planning the 44th anniversary festival to be a sensational week of events ensuring young and old will be entertained.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media