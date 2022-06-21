Search

22 Jun 2022

LATEST: Multi-vehicle crash impacting Kildare traffic heading for N7

Multi-vehicle crash impacting Kildare traffic on N7

FILE PHOTO of Dublin Fire Brigade units on the M50

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

21 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

Emergency services are attending a multi-vehicle collision on the M50 close the the N7 junction.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the incident is on the southbound lanes before Junction 9 (Red Cow).

Two lanes are blocked due to crashed vehicles at the scene. 

Kildare-bound traffic travelling southbound will be delayed in exiting at the N7 towards Naas and beyond. 

"Take care on approach and remember to keep your eyes on the road," said Dublin Fire Brigade. 

M50 maintenance crews said the obstruction is blocking the auxiliary and left lanes. 

