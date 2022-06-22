Search

22 Jun 2022

Naas District Court told of alleged €10k cannabis haul in Newbridge, Kildare

GARDA TESTIMONY

Gardaí also claimed that the initial value of the alleged drugs was believed to be €13,000, but it is actually worth €10,000. File Pic: Naas Courthouse

A man appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, June 16, accused of harbouring €10,000 worth of cannabis.

Gardaí told Judge Desmond Zaidan that they allegedly found the drugs on June 12, 2020 at the home of Derek Murphy, of 22 Millfield Manor in Millfield, Newbridge.

The 47-year-old is accused of being in breach of Section 3 and Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

Gardaí also claimed that the initial value of the alleged drugs was believed to be €13,000, but it is actually worth €10,000.

Judge Zaidan sent the defendant forward for a trial by jury at the next sittings of the Naas Circuit Criminal Court on June 21.

He also granted bail for Mr Murphy until this date.

