Kildare GAA fixtures for this week

Wednesday June 22

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1

Naas V Confey 19:45, Declan Peppard.

Friday June 24

Reserve Football League Division 5 Final

at Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Caragh V Grangenolvin 19:30, David Houlihan (Winner on the day and ET if required)

Reserve Football League Div. 6 Semi-Finals

at Two Mile House, Two Mile House V Naas 19:30, Frank Delaney (Winner on the day and ETif required)

At Celbridge, Celbridge V Sarsfields 19:30, Fergus Devereux (Winner on the day and ET if required).

Saturday June 25

UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round

At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Celbridge V Coill Dubh 14:00, Niall Colgan (Winner on the day and ET if required)

At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Leixlip V Naas 15:45, Killian Jones (Winner on the day and ET if required)

UPMC Senior B Hurling Championship

At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kilcock V Moorefield 17:30, Alan Lagrue

At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Sarsfields V Éire Óg Corra Choill 19:00, Raymond Kelly.

Sunday June 26

Reserve Football League Div 1 Final

At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Athy V Naas 16:00, Colm Kearney (Winner on the day and ET if required)

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4 Final

At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Grangenolvin V Straffan 18:00, Referee: TBC (Winner on the day and ET if required)

Reserve Football League Division 7 Final

At Manguard Plus Kildare GAA COE Hawkfield Pitch 1, Carbury V St. Laurence's 13:30, Ken Doyle (Winner on the day and ET if required).

Reserve Football League Division 4 Final

At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Confey V Suncroft 15:00, Referee: Jack O Connell (Winner on the day and ET if required)

Monday June 27

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 3: Allenwood V Kill 20:00, Referee: TBC.

Tuesday June 28

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1: (All games to take place at the same time, 20.00)

Sarsfields V Athy

Moorefield V Raheens

Carbury V Eadestown

Clane V Naas

Castledermot V Celbridge

St. Laurence's V Confey

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 2

Ballymore Eustace V Clogherinkoe 19:45

Kilcock V Johnstownbridge 20:00

Kilcullen V Maynooth 20:00

Monasterevan V Round Towers 20:00.