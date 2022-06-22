Search

22 Jun 2022

Kildare GAA fixtures for this week

Kildare GAA fixtures for this week

Kildare GAA fixtures for this week

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

22 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Wednesday June 22

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1
Naas V Confey 19:45, Declan Peppard.

Friday June 24

Reserve Football League Division 5 Final
at Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Caragh V Grangenolvin 19:30, David Houlihan (Winner on the day and ET if required)

Reserve Football League Div. 6 Semi-Finals
at Two Mile House, Two Mile House V Naas 19:30, Frank Delaney (Winner on the day and ETif required)
At Celbridge, Celbridge V Sarsfields 19:30, Fergus Devereux (Winner on the day and ET if required).

Saturday June 25

UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Celbridge V Coill Dubh 14:00, Niall Colgan (Winner on the day and ET if required)
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Leixlip V Naas 15:45, Killian Jones (Winner on the day and ET if required)

UPMC Senior B Hurling Championship
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kilcock V Moorefield 17:30, Alan Lagrue
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Sarsfields V Éire Óg Corra Choill 19:00, Raymond Kelly.

Sunday June 26

Reserve Football League Div 1 Final
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Athy V Naas 16:00, Colm Kearney (Winner on the day and ET if required)

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4 Final
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Grangenolvin V Straffan 18:00, Referee: TBC (Winner on the day and ET if required)

Reserve Football League Division 7 Final
At Manguard Plus Kildare GAA COE Hawkfield Pitch 1, Carbury V St. Laurence's 13:30, Ken Doyle (Winner on the day and ET if required).

Reserve Football League Division 4 Final
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Confey V Suncroft 15:00, Referee: Jack O Connell (Winner on the day and ET if required)

Monday June 27

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 3: Allenwood V Kill 20:00, Referee: TBC.

Tuesday June 28

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1: (All games to take place at the same time, 20.00)

Sarsfields V Athy

Moorefield V Raheens

Carbury V Eadestown

Clane V Naas

Castledermot V Celbridge

St. Laurence's V Confey

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 2

Ballymore Eustace V Clogherinkoe 19:45

Kilcock V Johnstownbridge 20:00

Kilcullen V Maynooth 20:00

Monasterevan V Round Towers 20:00.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media