22 Jun 2022

Father of murdered Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel passes away

Parents of tragic Ana Kriegel to attend community event with her pals

The late Ana Kriegel

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

22 Jun 2022 11:33 AM

The father of murdered 14-year-old Leixlip student Ana Kriegel has passed away.

Patrick Kriegel (above) died peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 19.

Mr Kriegel is sadly missed by his wife Geraldine and Aaron, Bruno, Nathalie, Phillippe and all his loving family and friends.

The death notice on rip.ie added Mr Kriegel was the "dear father of the late Anastasia (Ana)".

Tributes were posted in memory  of Mr Kriégel.

One man wrote: “Deepest sympathy on the death of Patrick. Remembering also, with love, his beautiful daughter, Ana. Rest in peace, Patrick."

A family friend wrote: "Sincere sympathy to all the family. May Patrick rest in peace."

A woman added: "May you rest in peace now. Reunited with your beautiful girl Ana. Thinking of your wife and family and saying a prayer."

The funeral service is tomorrow at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.

Ana was a pupil of Confey Community College in Leixlip. 

The two boys convicted of the 2019 murder of Ana remain in custody at Oberstown detention centre in Dublin.

Boy A was sentenced to a term of life on the first count of murder and will serve an initial 12 years, followed by a review.

Boy B is to serve a term of 15 years, with the sentence to be reviewed after eight years.

Boy B is currently appealing his conviction.

