22 Jun 2022

Diesel from burning vehicle causes latest incident of pollution in Kildare river

Kildare TD says she has written to the EPA to investigate pollution at Rye River

The River Rye

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

22 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

Another incident of pollution has occurred in the River Rye near Leixlip - this time involving diesel from a burned out vehicle. 

Earlier this month, an investigation was launched by Inland Fisheries Ireland after over 500 brown trout died in a serious fish kill in the river.

Other species of fish were also killed due to the incident which impacted approximately two kilometres of the river.

In the latest incident, Kildare County Council said diesel from a burning vehicle is involved but there are no signs of fish being killed. 

A statement said: "Kildare County Council can confirm that a further incident of pollution in the Rye River was reported on Tuesday 21st June.

"Kildare County Council responded to the issue and our teams were on site to investigate the matter.

"The pollution was caused by a vehicle which went on fire, resulting in the spillage of some diesel into a gulley and ultimately into the river via a storm water pipe.

"The owners of the vehicle have acknowledged responsibility and are arranging for a company to clean up both the river and the pipe.

"Thankfully there is no sign of a fish kill. Irish Water were notified as well as Inland Fisheries Ireland."

Inland Fisheries Ireland officers were alerted to the fish kill incident on June 8 and water and fish samples were taken for scientific analysis at an independent laboratory.

A statement said at the time: “Inland Fisheries Ireland estimates that there could be in excess of 500 mortalities of Brown trout plus other fish species in the impacted 2km (approximately) of river."

Inland Fisheries Ireland urged members of the public to report fish kills via its confidential 24-hour hotline number (0818 34 74 24).

 

