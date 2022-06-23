Search

23 Jun 2022

Improvements needed on bypass road in Kildare

Action

A section of the link road near Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

23 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Improvements  are needed along a bypass route in Naas.

The town ring road which links the Sallins Road and Newbridge Road, passing the Kerry premises and Millennium Park, is likely to be taken charge by Kildare County Council.

But Cllr Bill Clear said that all junctions should be accessible to the disabled, pedestrians and cyclists.

At a Naas Municipal District meeting on June 14 he said there was no tactile paving (textured surfaces which act as a warning to the visually impaired) and he said some wooden bollards are in poor condition.

Kildare County Council is to have a traffic/speed survey carried out and it was pointed out that ramps and road markings were provided recently.

A road accident history will also be sought.

Engineer David Reel said the road has been open to the public since 2007-2008 and the road is likely to be taken in charge by the council “as it is.”

He said that as the wooden bollards rot or fall they will be taken away.

