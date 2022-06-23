Search

24 Jun 2022

BREAKING: County Kildare's population is almost at 250,000

Growth

County Kildare's population is almost at 250,000

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

23 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

The population of County Kildare is edging towards 250,0000, according to just released official figures.

Preliminary results from the census conducted earlier this year show that there are 246,977 people living in the county.

This is an 11% increase on the 2016 figure of 222,504.

Females outnumber males by 124,327 to 122,650.

Read more Kildare news

The initial results show that the population growth rate is significantly higher than the overall growth rate nationally.

There are now 5,123,536 people living in Ireland which compares with the 2016 number of 4,761,865.

In 1986, County Kildare’s population was 186,335.

The housing stock in Kildare has risen even more sharply - 11.9% - with the figure for 2022 (89,668) comfortably exceeding the housing stock six years back, which stood at 80,158.

The rise in the number of vacant homes stock has also risen but by significantly less in percentage terms - 4,797 today and 4,560 in ‘16.

A dwelling is defined as vacant if it is unoccupied on census night, is not used as a holiday home, is not usually inhabited by occupants who are temporarily absent.

According to the Central Statistics Office a vacancy should not be used as a measure of long term vacancy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media