24 Jun 2022

The best burger in Kildare? This Naas favourite took home a top prize on National Burger Day!

Kildare burger outlet named Best Gourmet Burger Specialist in Leinster

A burger at Gaelic Burger

Reporter:

Laura Coats

24 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

A Kildare burger outlet took home a top prize on National Burger Day - for the second year in a row.

Gaelic Burger and Coffee, which operates from a food truck located between Naas and Newbridge, was announced national Best Burger at a Gourmet Burger Specialist winner on National Burger Day, which was held on Thursday, June 23. The awards are sponsored by Kepak and held in support of the Simon Community, and the winners are voted on by the public.

For every burger purchased and a photo shared online with the hashtag #nationalburgerday, a meal will be donated to Simon Communities across the country, with a remarkable 16,000 meals donated in 2021 as part of the campaign.

The full list of winners are as follows:

Best burger in Ireland

Overall Winner: Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Co Mayo
 

Best burger in Northern Ireland

The Pizza Shack and Burger Bar at McCreesh’s in Mullaghbawn, Newry
 

Best burger at a…

Restaurant: Roastie Midelton, Midelton, Co Cork

Hotel: The Curious Fish (The Mariner Hotel), Westport, Co Mayo

Pub: The Globe Bar & Restaurant, Kilkenny

Convenience/Forecourt: Circle K, Best Convenience Burger

Independent Fast-Food Chain: Blue Thunder Westport, Co Mayo

Takeaway: Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton, Co Donegal

Food Truck: O’ Reilly’s Food Truck, Bandon, Co Cork

Gourmet Burger Specialist: Gaelic Burger and Coffee, Naas, Co Kildare
 

Best Independent Takeaway

Connaught: Cafolla's Castlebar, Castlebar, Co Mayo (Connaught)

Leinster:  Mullen's Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co Louth (Leinster)

Munster: Wimpy, Fermoy, Co Cork (Munster)

Ulster: Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co Donegal (Ulster)
 

Best Gourmet Burger Specialist

Connaught: Harry's Galway, Galway City (Connaught)

Leinster: Thunder Road Cafe, Temple Bar, Dublin (Leinster)

Munster: Yay Burger, Ballydehob, Cork (Munster)

Ulster: Burger Jacks, Milford, Co Donegal (Ulster)

 

News

