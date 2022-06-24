Kildare Animals in Need: KWWSPCA bazaar POSTPONED due to weekend weather predictions

File photo
The Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) fundraising Summer Bazaar, due to be held this Sunday, June 26, has been postponed due to the bad weather forecast for the weekend.
It will now take place the following Sunday, July 3.
The event will take place at the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter in Athgarvan (Eircode W12 EV60). Everyone is welcome, but the organisers would prefer that people do not bring their own dogs along, as it disturbs the resident rescue animals. People who must bring their dogs along should keep them on a leash.
There will be stalls selling a wide variety of goods including cakes, plants, books, good quality clothing and accessories, bric a brac, small items of furniture, mirrors, pictures, pet products and lots more. Light refreshments will also be available. There will be a raffle and also a bottle stall. Entry is free and there is plenty of free parking.
