Woman tells Kildare court her son is abusive and taking drugs

Naas Courthouse
A woman who told a court that her son is abusive and taking drugs was granted protection.
During the hearing at Naas District Court on June 15, the woman said the son is abusive to her, her husband and a daughter.
“We had to call the gardaí and they advised me to come here,” she alleged to Judge Desmond Zaidan.
Judge Zaidan granted an interim protection order and said the matter was listed again for November 28.
The judge told the woman she will have to come back on that date and her son will be invited to attend.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.