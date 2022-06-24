Kildare County Council is 'taking four month to reply to emails'

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Kildare County Council is taking up to four months to reply to emails sent by its councillors.
That's according to Cllr Noel Connolly who asks that KCC "urgently establishes a task force."
He wants to identify the "root cause" for the delay.
He said that the delays relate to housing representations but are not limited to this subject.
He wants the task force to report to the councillors, come up with a plan to address the issue and to ensure that there is an "an acceptable level of service."
