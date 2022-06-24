Keane and Lyons kick off the Curragh in style as they claim two winners from three

Jockey Colin Keane, left, and trainer Ger Lyons have two wins from the first three races of today's action in the Curragh, Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Colin Keane and Ger Lyons have combined to win two of the opening three races at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby festival. Slan Abhaile opened proceedings for the pair in the 5pm Brentford FC Sponsors The Garden Province Irish EBF Maiden.
The dynamic duo didnt go back to back however as flat racing king Aidan O'Brien's winner Never Ending Story took the Westgrove Hotel Irish EBF Fillies Maiden with Ryan Moore on her back. A combination that both men will be hoping will take home the Derby itself tomorrow as their horse Tuesday will start the biggest flat race on the Irish racing calendar as favourite.
The third race was Keane and Lyons again as 9-4 favourite Mutasarref was first past the post in the Hollywoodbets We're Painting Ireland Purple Handicap.
